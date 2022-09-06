Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) rose 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.52 and last traded at $29.82. Approximately 9,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 11,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Rheinmetall from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rheinmetall from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Rheinmetall from €215.00 ($219.39) to €240.00 ($244.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Rheinmetall Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.68.

About Rheinmetall

Rheinmetall ( OTCMKTS:RNMBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.