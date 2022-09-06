Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price target on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.87) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,700 ($56.79) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,344.62 ($64.58).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

LON RIO opened at GBX 4,732.50 ($57.18) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,851.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,409.24. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64). The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.45. The firm has a market cap of £76.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 512.04.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a GBX 221.63 ($2.68) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 4.59%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.48%.

In related news, insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.