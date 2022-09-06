Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as 34.45 and last traded at 34.12. 374,680 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 18,395,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at 32.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $84.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 65.89.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of 32.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of 36.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,666 shares in the company, valued at 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 61.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 108,831 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 41,334 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 552.6% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 77,587 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 94,728 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,805 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 37.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,054,341 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,138,000 after buying an additional 285,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.