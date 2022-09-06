RK Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

RK Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,245 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 24,355 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $7,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.49. 19,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.31 and a 52-week high of $162.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.99. The firm has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $3.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

