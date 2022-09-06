RK Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the quarter. Veeco Instruments comprises 1.5% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Veeco Instruments worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 315.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VECO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $19.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,421. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $32.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

