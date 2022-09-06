RK Capital Management LLC Has $10.92 Million Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 323,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,600 shares during the period. Federal Signal comprises approximately 2.1% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,784,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 27,052 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Federal Signal by 14.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 400,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.7% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,791,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,459,000 after acquiring an additional 306,794 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,248,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $312,147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Federal Signal from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Federal Signal Stock Down 2.2 %

Federal Signal stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.66. The company had a trading volume of 667 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,576. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $31.86 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.80 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.