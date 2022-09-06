RK Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,900 shares during the period. Vintage Wine Estates makes up about 2.8% of RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned 2.38% of Vintage Wine Estates worth $14,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 36.0% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vintage Wine Estates Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VWE opened at 5.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 7.12 and its 200 day moving average is 8.36. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 52 week low of 5.51 and a 52 week high of 12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $340.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vintage Wine Estates Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VWE. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

