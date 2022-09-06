RK Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK)

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 178,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 140,400 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USAK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 20,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in USA Truck by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 214,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 58,461 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth $385,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in USA Truck during the first quarter worth $34,000. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

USA Truck stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,823. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $22.98. USA Truck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22.

USA Truck, Inc operates as a truckload carrier in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment offers motor carrier services as a medium-haul common and contract carrier; and freight services. The USAT Logistics segment provides freight brokerage, logistics, and intermodal rail services.

