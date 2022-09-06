RK Capital Management LLC Purchases 65,300 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the quarter. RK Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Calix worth $6,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.82. 1,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,789. Calix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.59 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.00.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CALX. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Calix in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,394,050. Company insiders own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

