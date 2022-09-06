RK Capital Management LLC Purchases 83,200 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the quarter. Comfort Systems USA comprises 3.4% of RK Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $17,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after purchasing an additional 268,903 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,766,379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,766,000 after purchasing an additional 244,900 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,025,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,765,000 after purchasing an additional 105,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 504,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,669,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,006,914.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,669,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,625 shares of company stock worth $7,531,819 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of FIX stock opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.91 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

About Comfort Systems USA

(Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.