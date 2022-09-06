RK Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 470,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,598,000. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 0.56% of MRC Global at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter worth about $10,955,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in MRC Global by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,763,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,915,000 after buying an additional 188,996 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in MRC Global by 81.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 246,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MRC Global by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 15,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

MRC Global Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MRC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,876. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $801.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.17 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. MRC Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $13.44.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MRC Global

In related news, SVP Malcolm O’neal sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $30,031.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,824.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

Further Reading

