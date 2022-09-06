RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 2,792 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded down $1.47 on Tuesday, reaching $109.73. 221,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,239,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.04 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

