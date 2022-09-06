RMR Wealth Builders Buys 60 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.2% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $179.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,604,998. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.78 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

