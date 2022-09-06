RMR Wealth Builders Buys New Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Tractor Supply by 272.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $253.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 1.1 %

Tractor Supply stock traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.66. 6,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,337. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.42 and a 200 day moving average of $205.28. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

