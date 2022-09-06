RMR Wealth Builders Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RMR Wealth Builders trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,114 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of RMR Wealth Builders’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 14,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,162,826. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.88.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

