RMR Wealth Builders Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $14,875,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 73,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $87.16. 142,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,618,782. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.67. The firm has a market cap of $220.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

