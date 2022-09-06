RMR Wealth Builders Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY)

RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 391,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,165,000 after purchasing an additional 53,285 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 316,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,393,000 after acquiring an additional 113,505 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 156,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,630,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 128,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF alerts:

JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BATS:JPHY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.13. The stock had a trading volume of 20,309 shares. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $56.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.56.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.