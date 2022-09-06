RMR Wealth Builders Invests $1.14 Million in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 67.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock traded up $6.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $664.15. 9,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $575.60 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $661.29 and a 200-day moving average of $675.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. StockNews.com raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

