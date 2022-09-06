RMR Wealth Builders Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

RMR Wealth Builders lessened its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,832 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 627.4% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter.

SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.98. The company had a trading volume of 15,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,839,191. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.95 and a 1-year high of $110.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.04 and a 200-day moving average of $110.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.161 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

