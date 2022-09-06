Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Medical to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.69 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $7.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.25. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 43.33% and a negative return on equity of 395.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 535,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 92,046 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 758,400 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,853,000.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.