ROOBEE Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.17 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One ROOBEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. ROOBEE has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $824,924.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009424 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00210648 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000246 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,102,063,740 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest. ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io.

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

