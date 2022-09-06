Router Protocol (ROUTE) Market Capitalization Achieves $25.02 Million

Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Router Protocol has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.97 or 0.00014984 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005043 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.38 or 0.00833992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015507 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol launched on January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,420,106 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol.

Buying and Selling Router Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. "

