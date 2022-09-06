Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Price Target to $18.00

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Summit Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of SMLP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $16.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,621. The company has a market capitalization of $163.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($9.53) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.06 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 25.48%.

In other Summit Midstream Partners news, insider James David Johnston sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $26,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,466 shares in the company, valued at $466,922. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Midstream Partners by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 42.6% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 27,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Summit Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

Featured Stories

