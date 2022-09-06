Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$132.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$142.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$143.65.

TSE:RY opened at C$123.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$118.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$171.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$742,229.74. Insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347 in the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

