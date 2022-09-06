Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Cut to C$132.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating and issued a C$142.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.50 to C$130.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$143.65.
Royal Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.9 %
TSE:RY opened at C$123.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$118.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$149.60. The company has a market cap of C$171.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.21.
Royal Bank of Canada Announces Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total transaction of C$51,140.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$126.38, for a total transaction of C$515,251.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$742,229.74. Insiders have sold 26,638 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,347 in the last quarter.
Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
