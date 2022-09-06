RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $14,354.00

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $19,835.76 or 0.99794968 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $62.11 million and approximately $14,354.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002694 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,131 coins. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.