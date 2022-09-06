Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2022

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMFGet Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUSMF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Russel Metals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Russel Metals (OTCMKTS:RUSMF)

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.