Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Russel Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RUSMF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “N/A” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RUSMF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Russel Metals from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Russel Metals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RUSMF opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Russel Metals has a 12-month low of $18.41 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

