Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Holdings Raised by Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 10,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 47,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.69 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.04. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 631.61%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

