Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.71-$4.73 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.90 billion-$31.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.73 billion. Salesforce also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.21 EPS.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $1.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.72. 6,368,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,307,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.72 billion, a PE ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.12. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $150.82 and a 12-month high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $244.11.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $165,828.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,867,544.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $438,587.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,815,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,449 shares of company stock worth $13,289,984. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. First Growth Investment Manager LP acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

