Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SSL shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

TSE:SSL opened at C$7.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.86 and a 12-month high of C$11.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

