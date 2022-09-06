Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€100.00” Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €100.00 ($102.04) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €119.00 ($121.43) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of EPA SU traded down €2.50 ($2.55) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting €118.40 ($120.82). The company had a trading volume of 615,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 12 month high of €76.34 ($77.90). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €124.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €132.42.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

