Sapphire Price Down 47.1% Over Last Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. Over the last week, Sapphire has traded 47.1% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market cap of $358.50 million and approximately $273,469.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001999 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.99 or 0.00161254 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00008631 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000220 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000184 BTC.
- SafeInsure (SINS) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Sapphire Profile
Sapphire is a coin. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,142 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @Sapphire_Core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.
Buying and Selling Sapphire
