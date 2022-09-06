Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BFS. B. Riley downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Saul Centers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BFS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.82. 1,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.09. Saul Centers has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $56.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

About Saul Centers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,203,000 after buying an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,087,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $1,198,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Saul Centers by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $1,031,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

Featured Articles

