Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BFS. B. Riley downgraded Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on Saul Centers from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE BFS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.82. 1,096 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 1.09. Saul Centers has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $56.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $48.70.
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.
