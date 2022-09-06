Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,121 ($37.71).

Several research analysts have issued reports on SDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Schroders from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,420 ($41.32) to GBX 3,040 ($36.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($41.08) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 2,668 ($32.24) on Thursday. Schroders has a 12 month low of GBX 2,578 ($31.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,913 ($47.28). The stock has a market cap of £7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,303.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,801.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,931.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 37 ($0.45) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Schroders’s payout ratio is 60.40%.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

