Scotiabank Boosts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to C$69.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.10.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. 51,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. BCE has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $59.34.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BCE by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCE by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

