Scotiabank Boosts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to C$69.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BCE from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.10.
BCE Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. 51,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.49. BCE has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $59.34.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in BCE in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in BCE by 568.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in BCE by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BCE
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- Broadcom Bounces From Institutional Bottom
- Affirm is the Underdog Starring in a Spaghetti Western
- Is Autozone A Buy Before Earnings Are Released?
- Is There Value in Verizon Shares at These Levels?
- MarketBeat Podcast: Stock Market, Bad News is Good News
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.