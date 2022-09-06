Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 139.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,579,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,245,476 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.8% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 2.50% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $417,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.70. 5,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,011. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

