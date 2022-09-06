Sei Investments Co. Buys 85,127 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,263,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,127 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of Charles Schwab worth $190,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,183,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,036,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,539 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $90,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. StockNews.com upgraded Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,083,587. The company has a market capitalization of $126.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.07. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

