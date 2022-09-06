Sei Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 144,390 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.19% of American Tower worth $215,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in American Tower by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in American Tower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,494. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $220.00 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.48.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Tower from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total value of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

