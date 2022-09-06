Sei Investments Co. Has $1.60 Billion Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 101.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,910,489 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,595,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.11. 11,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,003,886. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.21.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

