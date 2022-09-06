Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.60% of Essex Property Trust worth $134,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

About Essex Property Trust

Shares of ESS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $267.09. 1,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,340. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.62 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $274.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.