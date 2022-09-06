Shadows Market Capitalization Reaches $342,920.94 (DOWS)

Shadows (DOWS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 6th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $342,920.94 and $36,313.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Shadows has traded up 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005046 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,822.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004470 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005044 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00134651 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00036304 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022197 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Buying and Selling Shadows

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

