Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY) vs. Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Financial Survey

Shizuoka Bank (OTCMKTS:SHZUY – Get Rating) and Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Ashtead Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Shizuoka Bank alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Shizuoka Bank and Ashtead Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shizuoka Bank N/A N/A N/A Ashtead Group 15.46% 27.56% 9.49%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shizuoka Bank $2.49 billion 1.44 $370.55 million N/A N/A Ashtead Group $6.64 billion 3.32 $920.08 million $10.56 18.94

This table compares Shizuoka Bank and Ashtead Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Ashtead Group has higher revenue and earnings than Shizuoka Bank.

Dividends

Shizuoka Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ashtead Group pays an annual dividend of $5.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Ashtead Group pays out 50.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Shizuoka Bank has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ashtead Group has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Shizuoka Bank and Ashtead Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shizuoka Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Ashtead Group 0 3 7 0 2.70

Summary

Ashtead Group beats Shizuoka Bank on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shizuoka Bank

(Get Rating)

The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. provides various banking products and services. The company operates through Banking Operations and Leasing Operations segments. It engages in the banking business centered on deposits, loans, investment securities, and exchange transactions. The company is also involved in the lease transactions centered on finance leases. In addition, it offers corporate and financial management advisory, and bill collection services; computer system development and operation, fee-based job placement, and general administration services. Further, the company engages in the guarantee of housing loans and consumer loans, etc.; purchase of monetary receivables; appraisal of real estate for loan collateral; operation of centers for loans, remittance, and bill collection; and making, printing, and binding of various documents. Additionally, it offers credit cards and securities services; public-offering assistance support services for corporate rehabilitation; part-time employee management services; and finance and securities-related services. As of July 1, 2021, the company operated a head office, 177 branches, and 27 subbranches in Japan; and 3 branches and 2 representative offices internationally. The Shizuoka Bank, Ltd. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Shizuoka, Japan.

About Ashtead Group

(Get Rating)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services. The company offers its products and services for facilities maintenance and municipalities, such as office complexes, apartment complexes, government, hospitals, data centers, parks and recreation departments, schools and universities, shopping centers, pavement/kerb repairs, and golf course maintenance; construction of airports, highways and bridges, office buildings, data centers, schools and universities, shopping centers, residential, remodeling, manufacturing plants, and green energy plants; emergency response for fire, hurricanes, flooding, tornadoes, winter, storms, residential and health emergencies, alternative care facilities, points of distribution, and mobile testing facilities; and entertainment and special events, including national events, concerts, sporting events, film and telvision production, theme parks, festivals farmers' markets, local 5k runs, and cycle races. It operates 967 stores in the United States, 89 stores in Canada, and 177 stores in the United Kingdom under the Sunbelt Rentals brand. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Shizuoka Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shizuoka Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.