Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,622. The company has a market capitalization of $656.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Transactions at Shoe Carnival

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at about $768,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 281.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,933 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 18.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.