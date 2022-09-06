Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.95-$4.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.29 billion-$1.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.
Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,622. The company has a market capitalization of $656.29 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.36. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.31.
Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Shoe Carnival will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Shoe Carnival from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival to $40.00 and set a sector weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $40,026.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,607.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter valued at about $768,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 281.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 40,933 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Shoe Carnival by 18.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.
Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 372 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico under the Shoe Carnival banner; and 21 locations across the Southeast under the Shoe Station banner.
