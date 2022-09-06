Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIEB opened at $1.68 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 million, a P/E ratio of 84.04 and a beta of -0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Siebert Financial worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

