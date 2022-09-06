Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th.

Signet Jewelers has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 36.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Signet Jewelers has a payout ratio of 7.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Signet Jewelers to earn $10.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG traded down $1.71 on Tuesday, hitting $53.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,380,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. Signet Jewelers has a 1 year low of $48.31 and a 1 year high of $111.92.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 268.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SIG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com lowered Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signet Jewelers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.