SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.

Shares of NYSE SITC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 78,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. SITE Centers has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 6.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 8.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

