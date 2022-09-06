SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial to $15.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.15.
Shares of NYSE SITC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. The company had a trading volume of 78,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. SITE Centers has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.96.
SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.
