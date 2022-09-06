Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.27.
Smartsheet Trading Up 10.8 %
NYSE SMAR opened at $34.16 on Friday. Smartsheet has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.41.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $158,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $559,056.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Smartsheet by 1,141.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
Smartsheet Company Profile
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
