Solanium (SLIM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.53 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. Solanium has a market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for $0.0955 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002481 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00869906 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016443 BTC.
Solanium Coin Profile
Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.
Buying and Selling Solanium
