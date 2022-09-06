Solanium (SLIM) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.53 Million

Solanium (SLIM) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 6th. Solanium has a market cap of $9.55 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for $0.0955 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005260 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00869906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016443 BTC.

Solanium Coin Profile

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io.

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Solanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

