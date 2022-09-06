Solrise Finance (SLRS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $433,812.00

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded 23.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solrise Finance has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $433,812.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005058 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002501 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.56 or 0.00837327 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015611 BTC.
Solrise Finance Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 83,926,928 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
