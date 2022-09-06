Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.55

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 10081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SONO. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Sonos to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.43.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $1,236,893.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 727,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,002.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 269,992 shares of company stock worth $5,181,387. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 10,863 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sonos by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 276,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Sonos by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,617,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,192,000 after purchasing an additional 118,061 shares in the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

