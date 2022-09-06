SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) is Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s 6th Largest Position

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned about 0.30% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 261,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN opened at $30.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.39. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $29.97 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.